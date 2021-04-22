Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 260.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

TSLA traded down $12.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $731.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,120,426. The company has a market capitalization of $702.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $670.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.