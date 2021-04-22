Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $141.89. The stock had a trading volume of 295,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,649. The stock has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $143.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

