AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$55.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.72.

AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,730. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.55. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$43.99.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

