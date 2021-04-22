AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$55.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.72.
AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,730. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.55. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$43.99.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
