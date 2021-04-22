Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.18.

ALV opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.02. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

