Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.41 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $25.29 million and $2.41 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.75 or 0.01076245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00025715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.46 or 0.00690134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.85 or 1.00130652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars.

