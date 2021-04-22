Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avanos continues to gain from its core segment Chronic Care. CORPAK and NeoMed products contributed strongly to earnings. The acquisitions of NeoMed and Summit drove 4% growth in the quarter. Further, a rise in global demand for Respiratory Health owing to the pandemic aided the quarterly performance. A strong liquidity position is promising too. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Avanos exited the fourth quarter on a strong note as both earnings and revenues beat estimates. However, dented gross margin remains a woe. Also, the company’s Pain Management unit performed weakly. Lower volumes in Acute Pain and Interventional Pain due to a fall in elective procedures are added concerns. Moreover, being a pure-play MedTech company, Avanos faces stiff rivalry from other industry players. “

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

AVNS opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.21, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,432 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

