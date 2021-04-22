Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 57,467 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 109,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.