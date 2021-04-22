Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,085,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

