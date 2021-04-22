Azuki Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $88,826.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Azuki has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00285316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.30 or 0.00981554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.62 or 0.00677061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,180.97 or 1.00763314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

