Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Raised to $22.20 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.60 to $22.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Santander cut Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.68.
Shares of Azul stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $25.84.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.