Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Raised to $22.20 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.60 to $22.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Santander cut Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of Azul stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 417,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.