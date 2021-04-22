B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 96,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

