B. Riley Weighs in on Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

STL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

STL stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 538,182 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 337.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 159,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

