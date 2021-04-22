B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold’s total gold production in first-quarter 2021 came in at 220,644 ounces, 9% above the budget. However, production declined 17% year on year due to planned higher waste stripping activities at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. It reported consolidated gold revenues of $362 million, down from prior year quarter’s $380 million. B2Gold expects lower gold production in the first half of 2021 on planned significant waste stripping at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. Meanwhile, the company is poised to gain from heavy exploration along with ongoing grassroots exploration programs. Its impressive operational and financial performance from its existing mines, expanding the Fekola Mine throughput and cost reduction efforts will drive its margin and cash flow. It expects total production in 2021 to lie between 970,000 ounces and 1,030,000 ounces.”

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.43 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after buying an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 3,835,124 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,092,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B2Gold (BTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.