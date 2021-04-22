B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 147,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,779,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 585,573 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

