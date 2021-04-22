Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,169. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.40.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

