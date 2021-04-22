Baidu’s (BIDU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. China Renaissance Securities currently has a $300.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $325.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $214.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 848.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

