Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.31. Banc of California shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $886.25 million, a P/E ratio of -93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

