Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.21 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

