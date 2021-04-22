Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.

UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

BNDSF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,129. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

