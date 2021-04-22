Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 2,720 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

