Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.63.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.40 and its 200 day moving average is $269.41. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

