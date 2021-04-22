Bangor Savings Bank Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,756,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.82. 223,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.55. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $119.65 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

