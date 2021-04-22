Bank of America Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

