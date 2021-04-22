Bank of America Downgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Neutral

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

REPYY opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

