Bank of Commerce Holdings to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

BOCH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BOCH opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $218.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

