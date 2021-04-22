Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. Analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

