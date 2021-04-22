Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,256. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Banner alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.