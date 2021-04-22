Barclays Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $60.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.21.

ALLY stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $93,799,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,507,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

