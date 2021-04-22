Barclays Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $187.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Barclays from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $165.07 on Monday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.