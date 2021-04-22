Barnett & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 425 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM stock opened at $90.56 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.76.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,076 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.