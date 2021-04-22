Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.