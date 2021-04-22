Barnett & Company Inc. Has $65,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 340.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,484,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $96,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,624.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

