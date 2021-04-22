Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,122.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,869.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

