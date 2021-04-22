Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $227.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.91. The stock has a market cap of $444.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.92 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

