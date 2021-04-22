Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after buying an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after buying an additional 199,774 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after acquiring an additional 138,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.