Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

