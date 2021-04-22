Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 777 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 74,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

