Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $697.74 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00072890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.39 or 0.00731021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.62 or 0.08146725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.