Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.52. Analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

