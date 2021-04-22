Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,584 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,040,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 621,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 614,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $89.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

