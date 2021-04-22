Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 611 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BATS IGV opened at $363.69 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.60.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

