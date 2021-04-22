Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $264.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.91 and its 200-day moving average is $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

