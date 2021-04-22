Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 163 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 564.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

