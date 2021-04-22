Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 4,055 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOR opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,349,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

