Beam Market Cap Reaches $128.70 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Beam has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002769 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $128.70 million and $36.12 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000748 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 86,279,880 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

