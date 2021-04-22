Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $72.82. Approximately 6,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,092,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.
BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
