Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $72.82. Approximately 6,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,092,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

