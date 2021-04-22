Bean Cash (BITB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 88% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,129,051,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

