Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $617.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

