Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Belden worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,785.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after buying an additional 76,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 615.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 58,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:BDC opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.