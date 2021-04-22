Benchmark Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $36.72 million and $1.52 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00002904 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.52 or 0.00661417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.55 or 0.08043909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 78,649,401 coins and its circulating supply is 23,201,721 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

